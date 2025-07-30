The Heather and David Turkey Fund Cheesecake Showdown on Pittsburgh Today Live

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Is there a better day of the year to kick off Team PTL's next cheesecake showdown than on National Cheesecake Day?! The best part - this competition is for a great cause.

The New York Cheesecake Company has drawn inspiration from our hosts, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, to create two new delectable cheesecake flavors.

Heather's Kookie-Cookies is up against David's Savory French Toast Crunch.

By ordering these desserts you can help fill the Thanksgiving tables of our neighbors in need.

The Heather and David Turkey Fund cheesecakes are available for pre-order now at The New York Cheesecake Company bakery in Robinson Township.

Visit their website here to order!

They are sold in four, eight or 12 packs through the end of October.

A total of $5 per pack will go straight to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund. Thank you for supporting our neighbors in need!

You can order Heather's cheesecake here and order David's cheesecake here.