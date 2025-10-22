Deluzio warns health insurance premiums will increase without tax credit extension

As the government shutdown continues in Washington, the fight over the tax credits from the Affordable Care Act sits at the center of it.

With those tax credits set to expire, just about all Democrats have been fighting with Republicans on extending them. According to doctors, there is concern that if the tax credits don't continue, more people could become uninsured and that could raise costs for everyone.

Now in the third week of the federal shutdown, one of the issues holding everything up is the tax credits from the Affordable Care Act. Congressman Chris Deluzio said if nothing changes in his district, 24,000 people who get their coverage through Pennsylvania's marketplace Pennie could see premiums skyrocket 75%.

"People are already feeling the consequence of inaction on these tax credits now. That open enrollment starts on Nov. 1. We don't have time to wait on some open-ended unclear promise to negotiate in the future. We have to take action on this now," Deluzio said.

According to doctors like emergency physician and state Rep. Dr. Arvind Venkat, about 500,000 people in the state get their health care through Pennie. He said he's seen firsthand what happens when people don't have access to care.

"It is a transfer of costs to all of us because the cost for those uninsured are transferred to all of us. It threatens the viability of hospitals," Dr. Venkat said.

In a video on his social media channel, Republican Mike Kelly didn't address the health care fight but called for the government to reopen.

"Let's just keep our heads up and make sure there is an end to all this. I just want it to be pleasant, and I want it to be soon," Kelly said.

President Trump says he would address the ACA tax credits after the government is reopened. Open enrollment through the ACA starts next month and runs through Jan. 15.