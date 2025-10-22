Deluzio warns health insurance premiums will increase without tax credit extension As the government shutdown continues in Washington, the fight over the tax credits from the Affordable Care Act sits at the center of it. With those tax credits set to expire, just about all Democrats have been fighting with Republicans on extending them. According to doctors, there is concern that if the tax credits don't continue, more people could become uninsured and that could raise costs for everyone. KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman reports.