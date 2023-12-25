Health experts say stay home if sick this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Experts say more people get sick this time of year because of large holiday gatherings.

"We're now indoors and we have our heaters going. We're recirculating the same air," said Dr. Brian Lamb, an internal medicine doctor with Allegheny Health Network. "And so we're being exposed to a lot more of those viruses. That's why we tend to see this uptick every fall."

Data from the Allegheny County Health Department shows nearly 700 flu cases between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, the highest so far this season.

Last year, doctors battled the tripledemic: flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They do not want a repeat this year.

"We're hoping it's going to be a more normal, manageable season," Lamb said. "That's the whole thing. This is going to be really our first real test coming out of the pandemic."

A warning as you continue to celebrate into the new year as COVID-19 and flu cases are spiking,

"If you're sick, please stay home because you do not want to spread it to everyone," Lamb said.

Doctors say you also could wear a mask, which helps keep you safe and others around you.