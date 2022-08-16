Health department hits Ross Township restaurant with consumer alert

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department slapped a North Hills restaurant with a consumer alert.

An inspector found over a dozen violations at McKnight Kitchen on McKnight Road in Ross Township after an inspection last week.

According to the inspection report, there was moldy broccoli and lettuce, orange sauce in a bucket of yeast that "smells fermented" and raw meat next to cooked chicken.

The report said the inspector found food that wasn't kept cold enough, including cooked chicken at 62 degrees and shrimp at 70 degrees.

The dishwasher also wasn't sanitizing dishes and there was a can of insecticide in the kitchen, the report said.

McKnight Kitchen describes itself as a "paradise of Asian cuisine" on its website.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.