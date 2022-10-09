Watch CBS News
Head out to the North Pittsburgh College Fair

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening tomorrow, more than 120 colleges and universities will participate in the North Pittsburgh College Fair.

The fair will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kerr Fitness and Sports Center at La Roche's campus in McCandless Township.

Families will be able to meet with representatives from schools from across the country and learn what their universities have to offer.

Admission and parking are free.

October 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

