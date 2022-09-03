Head out to the Monroeville Foundation Jazz Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you love kickin' back and listening to some good jazz music, the Monroeville Foundation Jazz Festival is the place to be today.

It's happening at the Tall Trees Amphitheatre at the Monroeville Community Park West.

The festival celebrates Pittsburgh's jazz legends and up-and-coming talent alongside national greats.

"We have people from 2 years old to 100 years. [We have] people in wheelchairs, of all ethnicities. It's a fantastic event," said Ernie Groover, the president of the Monroeville Foundation.

The festival runs from 2 PM until 8 PM this evening. Gates opened up at 1 PM.