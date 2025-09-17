"The Pitt" filming permit mishap on Downtown Pittsburgh bridge backs up traffic

Commuters heading to Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning drove up to an unexpected closure of the Rachel Carson Bridge. There was an ambulance with flashing lights on the bridge, but it wasn't an accident. It was an unexpected filming for "The Pitt."

There was a bit of a twist for Wednesday's production: this shoot wasn't permitted.

The request was made by the show's producers to only scout the bridge for a future filming. The county said yes and that there was no need for a permit if it was after 9.30 a.m. and only for about 30 minutes. But it actually happened at 9, and come to find out, they actually were filming the ambulance.

There's been no word on whether the crew will be in trouble with the county, but leaders say they do want to work with film companies, even if it might cause some inconvenience.

"There has been more (filming) recently, which we think is great for the region. It puts a positive spotlight on the region and we're always open to proposals that people have to potentially use a county asset for that type of film shoot," said Brent Wasko, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Public Works Department.

It's also a positive for the economy. Still, there are limitations. They by no means receive a free pass.

"We make that determination by whether it will potentially damage the road or bridge. If there would be an issue with public safety, we work with the city of Pittsburgh on that," Wasko said. "And we try to minimize traffic that might arise from the closure of a road or bridge."

For example, if there's a request to shoot during a Steelers game, the film producers would get a hard no. But officials say film crews are welcome in Pittsburgh. And the cost of a permit to close the entire bridge? Just a fee of $80 a day.