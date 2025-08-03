Watch CBS News
Two firefighters hospitalized, row home fire rekindles early on Sunday morning

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
A fire that broke out on Saturday evening caused two firefighters to be hospitalized. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, just after 7 p.m., they were called to the 5100 block of Chaplin Way for a fire at a row home. 

The fire began in one of the homes but spread to three adjacent homes in the process. 

During the fight, one firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of second-degree burns to his wrists. Another firefighter has to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and shortness of breath. 

Despite being able to knock down the flames on Saturday night, it did rekindle early on Sunday morning. 

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said as of Saturday night, it's unknown how many residents have been displaced as a result, but that the American Red Cross is assisting them. 

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire investigation unit. 

