A hawk not only survived getting hit by a Ford F-150 truck, but it was almost entirely uninjured after getting lodged in the grill.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, said two sisters were driving home to New York with a child in the backseat when a hawk swooped in front of the truck. Thinking she had hit a pole, the driver pulled over and went to a rest area.

It was perfect timing as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was finishing a traffic stop nearby. The sisters flagged him down and asked for help removing what they thought was a dead hawk. But it turned out the bird was very much alive — and mostly uninjured.

Several people helped out to get the hawk out and safely into a box, ready to go to a wildlife rescue.

A hawk not only survived getting hit by a Ford F-150 truck, lodging him into the grill, but he was almost entirely uninjured. (Photo: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center/Facebook)

Raven Ridge said it got a call from a game warden about the trooper, who needed help getting the hawk to the wildlife center because he kept getting called away on other emergencies.

A capture transport volunteer met the trooper and brought the hawk back to the wildlife center, where it was learned that he had no broken wings, no broken legs, no head trauma and no other serious injuries.

Raven Ridge said it's grateful that everyone, including the hawk, is OK. He's on pain management and is favoring his right leg a bit, but he's expected to make a full recovery, and when he's released, it will be away from a highway.

It's the second time this week Raven Ridge Wildlife has rescued a bird hit by a truck. A great horned owl was hit by a truck and got stuck in the air dam, riding that way for 70 miles. It too was miraculously mostly uninjured, showing how agile wildlife can be, Raven Ridge said.