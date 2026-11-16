An owl is miraculously mostly uninjured after it was hit by a truck in Pennsylvania and rode 70 miles stuck to the front.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro said it got a call one evening after hours from Old Dominion Freight Line in Carlisle. The caller said the great horned owl had hit the truck's air dam and was still alive but stuck.

The trucking company's maintenance team worked to free the owl, and once it was on the ground, it tried to fly but couldn't. Volunteers worked together to get the owl from the trucking terminal to the wildlife center.

"When the owl arrived, its feathers were a mess, but there were no broken wings or legs, no open wounds—just damage to its left eye," Raven Ridge wrote in a Facebook post. "We could hardly believe it."

But then the story got even more incredible.

"The driver knew exactly where she hit the owl but didn't realize it was stuck in the air dam, until she got back to the terminal and even noted the mile marker," the wildlife center wrote. "These trucks travel fast, and the distance from the spot where the owl was hit to the terminal was 70 miles. The owl was stuck headfirst in the fiberglass air dam for 70 miles at 65 miles per hour. It's truly the luckiest owl we've ever seen."

The owl was taken to the vet for a full eye exam, and the wildlife rescue said even the vet was amazed there wasn't more trauma.

"It's nothing short of miraculous that the owl had so few injuries," the wildlife rescue said. "We are monitoring its recovery and, once its eye heals and we can observe some outdoor flight, we plan to drive it back 70 miles to release it safely near where it was found."