Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Harry Connick Jr. coming to Pittsburgh this holiday season

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/15)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/15) 03:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Pittsburgh this holiday season. 

The vocalist and pianist will be at the Benedum Center on Nov. 29. 

"One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Harry has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites," the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said on its website.

On Twitter, Connick Jr. said he's excited to get back on the road with his band and share the holiday season with his fans. 

The tour kicks off in Hershey on Nov. 18 and ends in San Francisco on Christmas Eve. 

Tickets for the Benedum performance go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. 

First published on September 15, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.