Harry Connick Jr. coming to Pittsburgh this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Pittsburgh this holiday season.

The vocalist and pianist will be at the Benedum Center on Nov. 29.

"One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Harry has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites," the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said on its website.

On Twitter, Connick Jr. said he's excited to get back on the road with his band and share the holiday season with his fans.

i can't wait to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with y’all! so excited to get back out on the road with my band… head to https://t.co/QSAoetijLY for more info and tickets. #aholidaycelebrationtour2022 pic.twitter.com/QglvtM6yvk — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) September 15, 2022

The tour kicks off in Hershey on Nov. 18 and ends in San Francisco on Christmas Eve.

Tickets for the Benedum performance go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.