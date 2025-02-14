As the Hard Rock Cafe shuts its doors, a challenge and an opportunity lies ahead for Station Square

The last day for the Hard Rock Café is today in Pittsburgh's Station Square and after more than 20 years it's closing its doors for good.

With the Hard Rock Café closing its doors, it compounds a problem for Station Square with other storefronts remaining empty. There are signs for space being available and for lease nearby on several windows.

According to workers at the Hard Rock Café, the move was mutual between the restaurant and property owners. They said off camera that the Hard Rock is looking to do more with casinos and resorts as opposed to restaurants. Nonetheless, it comes after Bucca Di Beppo declared bankruptcy and Joe's Crab Shack unexpectedly closed.

"Losing a couple of restaurants didn't help but we still really feel comfortable that a lot of really good stuff is going to happen down there," Yinz Coffee owner Ken Zeff said.

The local coffee chain moved into Station Square a couple of years ago. It sits right in the middle of the three closed or soon-to-be-closed restaurants.

"There was nothing really there when we joined up a couple of years ago," Zeff said over Zoom.

Also relatively new is Tupelo Honey, whose owners just did a renovation. They are hoping to see more of the for-lease signs turn into open stores and restaurants. They hope to be part of the revitalization. Pittsburgh City Councilmember for District 2 Theresa Kail-Smith said conversations are happening now between developers and property owners.

She is optimistic the once-thriving hub can bounce back.

"That will bring a lot of vitality to that area again. It's a beautiful location," she said. "It has the foundation with the trail access, inclines, and Highmark Stadium."

When Station Square does well it helps nearby neighborhoods.

"So not only are they thriving, but so are the Mt. Washington and Duquesne Heights areas," Councilmember Kail-Smith said.

According to Zeff, there is potential for the area, and he's excited. He said there could be new property owners in the near future and that too could be a needed shot in the arm.

"I think new fresh ideas will bring more traffic. Station Square is destined not to lose," Zeff said.

We reached out to the current property owners of Brookfield Properties about any plans to sell or fill storefronts but have not heard back.