Update: 7 dead in Half Moon Bay mass shooting; Suspect in custody

HALF MOON BAY -- Seven people were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, and authorities said a suspect was in custody.

Police were gathered at two different crime scenes in the coastal community on the San Francisco Peninsula. One crime scene was reported at the Magic Mushroom Farm at 12761 San Mateo Road/Highway 92, while a second crime scene was reported further south at 2125 Cabrillo Highway S./Highway 1.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said late Monday afternoon seven people had been killed after originally indicating at least four people had been killed.

A view from above the mushroom farm showed deputies and law enforcement personnel gathered outside one of many greenhouses at the site.

During the police response to the shooting, the San Mateo County Sheriff's office said a media staging would be located at a substation at 537 Kelly Ave. At around 4:40 p.m., a man wearing a white baseball-style cap was seen being led away in handcuffs.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect in the shootings drove himself to the substation and surrendered to deputies. He was identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, a Half Moon Bay resident. The weapon used in the shootings was found in Chunli's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Nestled along the Northern California coastline, Half Moon Bay is a quiet agricultural bedroom community most famous for its annual pumpkin festival and the Mavericks big wave surfing competition.

