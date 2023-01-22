Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County Sheriff's homicide detectives respond to shooting in Monterey Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Homicide investigators responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business in Monterey Park Saturday.

screen-shot-2023-01-22-at-12-55-35-am.png

According to authorities, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting happened and that homicide detectives were ordered to the scene. 

The number of people killed and wounded has not been confirmed. No suspect information was available.

It occurred about an hour after a Lunar New Year festival in the area had ended.

The business appears to be a dance studio that has been in business since 1990. 

One neighbor told KCAL News the gunshots sounded like fireworks, but due to the celebrations in the area, he did not think much of it at the time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 1:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.