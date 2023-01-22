LA County Sheriff's homicide detectives respond to shooting in Monterey Park

Homicide investigators responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business in Monterey Park Saturday.

According to authorities, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting happened and that homicide detectives were ordered to the scene.

The number of people killed and wounded has not been confirmed. No suspect information was available.

It occurred about an hour after a Lunar New Year festival in the area had ended.

The business appears to be a dance studio that has been in business since 1990.

One neighbor told KCAL News the gunshots sounded like fireworks, but due to the celebrations in the area, he did not think much of it at the time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)