Monterey Park mass shooting: The latest details

Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. The suspect remains at large.
According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.
At around 11:00 a.m. Torrance Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department surrounded a vehicle of interest. At about 12:40 p.m., a SWAT team consisting of almost a dozen officers swarmed the vehicle and searched the interior.
Little is known about the suspect at this time, other than the fact he is male. However, officials as of 11:27 a.m. did release the first images.
A motive for the mass shooting remains unknown. "As far as motive goes, it is too early to know what the motive is," said Capt. Meyer.
Officials have not yet determined whether the incident is a hate crime.
"Everything is on the table. We don't know if this is specifically a hate crime defined by law but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people? The description that we have now is of a male Asian. Does that matter? I don't know. I can tell you that everything is on the table," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. "Our detectives are looking at every possibility with our partners."
Based on preliminary accounts, Sheriff Robert Luna said the suspect was described as an Asian male between the age of 30 to 50. He remains at large.
Luna: "I could tell you that it is not a high-powered assault rifle"
During a press conference on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Robert Luna stated that he did not believe a "high-powered" rifle was used in the shooting.
"I could tell you that it's not a high-powered assault rifle, but I don't want to get into the specifics of the weapon," said Luna.
SWAT officers clear vehicle of interest in Torrance
SWAT officers have moved in on the vehicle of interest in Torrance.
Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle, which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.
Shortly after the initial search, officers went to a another white van that was nearby and cleared it.
The standoff appears to be over.
Victim's assistance center set up in Monterey Park
A victim's assistance center has been set up at the Langley Senior Center located at 400 W. Emerson in Monterey Park.
Law enforcement surround vehicle in Torrance
Torrance Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are working to resolve a barricade situation near the Del Amo Mall.
The barricade situation has closed the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards.
SWAT teams were seen at about 12:30 p.m. staging nearby the vehicle of interest.
During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities believe there is a person in the vehicle, however, they do not know their condition.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured.
The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008.
Below are statements that are emerging amid the news:
"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead." - President Biden
Monterey Park mass shooting: 2nd possible scene in Alhambra cleared after authorities investigate possible connection
As officials investigate a mass shooting in Monterey Park, police converged on a second possible scene in neighboring Alhambra early Sunday.
The second possible scene was located at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on 120 block of South Garfield Avenue though it remains unclear whether the two scenes were connected.
Just before 7 a.m., police cleared the scene, though it remains unclear what connection, if any, may have existed as between the Alhambra location and the site of the Monterey Park mass shooting. The entire area appeared cordoned off while authorities investigated for several hours.
'Unbelievable, horrific, tragic,' LA County's Supervisor reacts after mass shooting
"Unbelievable, horrific, and tragic."
Words that summed up Hilda Solis' reaction following Monterey Park's mass shooting where ten people were killed and at least ten others were wounded with injuries that ranged between stable to critical.
Monterey Park mass shooting: 10 killed, 10 injured after Southern California Lunar New Year festival, shooter at large
