Hailstorm dents up cars across Pittsburgh area

A Pittsburgh-area man says Wednesday's hailstorm dented his new car. He's not the only one. A lot of people were calling their insurance companies on Thursday. They say the storm wreaked havoc on their vehicles.

Bill Garrison's car has at least 50 dents on it, just on the hood of the car. It was sitting covered in his Ben Avon driveway when Mother Nature dropped ice from the sky.

He didn't think it was a big deal until he took the cover off and found his 1-month-old car covered in dents. The hood took the brunt of it.

In addition to Ben Avon, KDKA-TV viewers sent hail reports from all over Wednesday, including Neville Island, Ross Township and parts of Washington County.

"I just think these crazy weather patterns — we never know what to expect," Garrison said.

Along with his car, nearly a dozen vehicles on Flaccus Road have dents.

Now people are getting estimates of the damage from John Lopiccolo, the owner of Dent Free Car Paintless Dent Repair.

On Thursday morning, he received more than 30 calls, and he was anticipating more. He said insurance covers the cost.

"It is a disaster, it does go through insurance. We just give them estimates and it's all handled through the insurance," Lopiccolo said.

But it's still an inconvenience for those affected.

"I mean, sure, it's drivable, but nobody wants to drive around in a car that has a bunch of dents on it, and luckily the paint — maybe the cover helped."