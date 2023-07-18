Watch CBS News
Local News

Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Leechburg

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Leechburg police investigate stolen guns
Leechburg police investigate stolen guns 00:20

LEECHBURG (KDKA) - Police in Leechburg have a request for residents - lock your car doors! 

The chief told the Trib that three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles in less than a week. 

He said one of the thefts happened last weekend on Logan Street and the other two happened the weekend before that on Lincoln Avenue. 

Police are still working to identify the thief or thieves. 

First published on July 18, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.