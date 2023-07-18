Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Leechburg
LEECHBURG (KDKA) - Police in Leechburg have a request for residents - lock your car doors!
The chief told the Trib that three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles in less than a week.
He said one of the thefts happened last weekend on Logan Street and the other two happened the weekend before that on Lincoln Avenue.
Police are still working to identify the thief or thieves.
