Gun pulled on driver on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A person was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim said the suspect pointed a handgun out a window while the two vehicles were driving side by side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

The victim told police the suspect thought the victim had cut them off while they were driving westbound.

Troopers tracked down the suspect's vehicle on the Turnpike and arrested the suspect.

Police said charges are pending but didn't release the suspect's name.

No one was hurt.