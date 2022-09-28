Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

Mastriano said he believes women who get abortions should be charged

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion.

Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks.

His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019.

He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect.

The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks.

Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give me a yes or no, would that woman who decided to have an abortion, which would be considered an illegal abortion, be charged with murder?

Mastriano: OK, let's go back to the basic question there - is that a human being? Is that a little boy or girl? If it is, it deserves equal protection under the law.

LaMar: So, you're saying yes?

Mastriano: Yes, I am.

His opponent in the race for the governor's mansion, Josh Shapiro, released a statement in response.

"Doug Mastriano has said his number one priority is banning abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, of the life of the mother," Shapiro's statement read. "Now, it's clear he also wants to prosecute women for murder for making personal healthcare decisions."

Shapiro's campaign has said he would protect women's reproductive rights.