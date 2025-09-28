Grove City College under "precautionary lockdown" as police investigate "possible threat"

Grove City College in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, is under a "precautionary lockdown" amid a large police presence.

In an email to students at 5:39 p.m., the college said it issued a "precautionary lockdown" of its campus in Grove City. The email told students to shelter in place "until further notice."

A large police presence is seen on the campus of Grove City College on Sept. 28, 2025. Photo Credit: KDKA

In an email to students at 4:44 p.m., Grove City said police were investigating a "potentially dangerous situation" reported near the Buhl Library. No other details about the situation were immediately released by the college on Sunday evening.

The Grove City Police Department said on Facebook that there is a large number of law enforcement officers at the college investigating "an incident of a possible threat." Police said the surrounding community is safe, and there is no active threat.

There have been no reported injuries, according to Grove City police.

Photos from the scene show a heavy law enforcement presence, including Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a SWAT crew.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.