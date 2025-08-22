Police searching for suspects in armed carjacking near Greentree Road Shopping Center

Police are searching for several suspects following an armed carjacking that happened near the Greentree Road Shopping Center in Scott Township.

Scott Township Police said officers were called to the area near the shopping center for a reported armed carjacking around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the early investigation showed that a driver was forced out of their Jaguar at gunpoint. The suspects then took off in that car, police said. The car has New York license plate LTF-1280.

Police said two Dodge Durango SUVs were also used in the carjacking by the suspects and the four individuals that police are looking for were wearing face coverings at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, the individuals involved, or the vehicles involved is asked to contact Scott Township Police and ask for Detective Arlet or Detective Samangy.

Police are reminding people that if they see the people or vehicles involved in the incident, they shouldn't approach them and instead call 911.

"Your cooperation is critical to keeping our community safe," police said.