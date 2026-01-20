Greensburg Restaurant Week returns with deals at 15 local eateries

If you are looking for a delicious reason to stay warm and indoors the next few days, why not take part in Greensburg's Restaurant Week?

Greensburg's Restaurant Week runs from now through Saturday. From fried to fresh, this event has a little something for everyone.

"Each restaurant gets to showcase what they are capable of," said Anna McClain, the events manager for the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, the organization that has been putting on Restaurant Week since 2019.

McClain says that 15 restaurants are participating in their foodie fest this year, and if you eat at just one of those 15 places, the delicious deal you get could come with a bonus.

"We do have a survey available for those who participate in the Greensburg Restaurant Week. You'll get those once you order from the Greensburg Restaurant Week menu. If you complete the survey, then you get to be entered into a drawing for two $50 gift cards from one of the restaurants that are participating, and it is of your choosing."

Jaffre's Restaurant along East Pittsburgh Street serves a variety of American cuisine from sandwiches to salads, to burgers, and pizza. They have been a proud participant in Greensburg's Restaurant Week for years.

Owner Jackie Jaffre says they definitely see an uptick in business during what is normally a slow time for them, and she says that people look forward to eating off of their special menu, which they design specifically for the week.

"I just think it is good for the community to be able to experience new things, see what all the local restaurants have to offer, because sometimes you forget what's here in your community," Jaffre said.

For a full list of restaurants and their menus for Greensburg's Restaurant Week, click here.