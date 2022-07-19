Greensburg police officer placed on leave, charged with assault and strangulation

Greensburg police officer placed on leave, charged with assault and strangulation

Greensburg police officer placed on leave, charged with assault and strangulation

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is facing charges in connection with a reported domestic assault incident involving his girlfriend in Westmoreland County.

Kenneth Burke is charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment.

The alleged incident happened late last Thursday night at Burke's home. According to the criminal complaint, Burke's girlfriend told police the pair started dating in May.

When she arrived at the home that night, she told investigators Burke was at the front door and began screaming at her because he believed she gave his cell phone number to a woman he did not know, the criminal complaint said.

The woman told police Burke allegedly put his arm around her neck from behind and placed her in a chokehold, according to the criminal complaint. She said he took her towards his bedroom, threw her to the ground near his bed and told her to "(expletive) kill yourself," police said.

She was able to get away and fled from his home, police said.

Police said they found injuries on the woman, including to her ear, neck and scratches on her right arm.

Burke, a five-year veteran of the department and a police dog handler, has been placed on leave pending an investigation. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said Burke also surrendered his service firearm and department vehicle.

The Westmoreland County district attorney is not commenting on the case and has turned the investigation over to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Burke's preliminary hearing is set for next Friday.