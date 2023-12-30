Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left elderly woman in critical condition in Westmoreland County

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Greensburg

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Greensburg

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Greensburg

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police are looking for the person who hit a woman and then drove off on Thursday night in Greensburg.

Police said they found a 72-year-old woman face down in the road at South Main Street and Third Street around 9:45 p.m.

They said they believe the suspect is possibly in a light-colored 2001-to-2006 Honda CR-V.

"Through investigation, it was reported that this female victim had to walk with the assistance of a walker so she would have had a very difficult time moving away from the vehicle," said Greensburg Police Detective Sergeant Justin Scalso. "It is our advice to the operator of this vehicle to turn yourself in. You will be found."

The woman, according to police, is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information can call Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details