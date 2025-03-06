Watch CBS News
Man wanted for allegedly selling methamphetamine out of vape shop near Waynesburg

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police in Greene County are looking for a man accused of selling methamphetamine out of a vape shop near Waynesburg. 

The Greene County District Attorney's Office says that an arrest warrant has been issued for 65-year-old William Smith of Washington after drug charges were filed earlier this week. 

The DA's Office says that an undercover detective purchased methamphetamine and a pipe from Smith at the Dubtown Vapes store outside Waynesburg during an investigation back in November. 

The arrest warrant issued this week stems from that investigation and Smith is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and delivery of drug paraphernalia. 

The DA's Office is asking anyone who knows where Smith may be to call police. 

