Greene County father charged with attempted homicide after baby hospitalized

A Greene County father is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he caused traumatic injuries to his 1-month-old son.

According to court paperwork, 26-year-old Zachary Bryte abused his baby so severely that a physician said the boy suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding, multiple rib fractures and bruising.

The investigation into Bryte began on Sunday after police said the infant was taken to UPMC-Greene Hospital and later transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The physician told officers that the baby's injuries were consistent with major trauma.

During an interview, police said Bryte told investigators he had fallen while carrying the baby on multiple occasions.

Police said Bryte also admitted to often getting upset at his son. According to investigators, Bryte said he hit the baby so hard on Saturday that he fell off the bed and hit his head on a wooden object near the floor. Bryte also described sexually abusing the boy, police said.

Investigators talked to the boy's mom, who said she noticed a change in her baby's health about two weeks ago. She told police about a fight she had with Bryte and how she "heard what she knew to be the sound of a head striking the bedframe," according to court paperwork.

Bryte is facing several charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.