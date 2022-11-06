Green Bay Packers reportedly made 'agressive' attempt to acquire Chase Claypool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Last week, the Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

However, the Bears weren't the Steelers' only suitors attempting to get the wide receiver out of Pittsburgh.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay offered the Steelers its second-round pick as well as another late-round pick.

However, the Steelers chose to make a trade with Chicago because they believed that even without Claypool, the Packers could turn their season around, which would cause that second-round pick to slide later in the second round.

Schefter's report said that the Packers were primarily focused on acquiring Claypool but on Monday, talks between the Steelers and Bears began heating up and that's who the Steelers ultimately chose to trade with.

Claypool will make his debut for the Bears today against the Miami Dolphins.