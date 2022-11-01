Report: Steelers finalizing trade for Commanders CB William Jackson III

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on NFL Trade Deadline Day by reportedly trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, and are reportedly finalizing a deal for Washington Commanders' CB William Jackson III.

According to NFL.com's, Ian Rapaport, the Steelers are finalizing a deal to bring Jackson III, who was in the AFC North as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. So far, the full terms of the deal are not available yet, but are expected to come shortly.

Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Steelers and Commanders will swap late-round future picks in the Jackson III deal.

KDKA will have more on this story as it develops.