Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank works to fill SNAP void

Box by box and item by item, volunteers at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank moved like an assembly line on Monday, packing food for those in danger of going hungry as federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits remain on hold.

Outside the food bank, workers loaded food into the vehicles of those in need. Inside, officials asked everyone to understand that the vast majority of the nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians who get food through SNAP aren't in major metropolitan areas. Officials said another misconception for SNAP recipients has to do with their employment status.

"The vast majority of the people who receive SNAP benefits are adults who work. And those who are not working are not working because they can't," Democratic state Rep. Emily Kinkead said.

Last week, the state released $5 million in funds to support food banks while the federal funds are still in limbo. Another $1 million has been raised in private funds.

State lawmakers say they're working to push that money out to the food banks as quickly as possible. A special formula is being used to divvy it up, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will get just over $800,000.

Despite the Trump administration's decision on Monday to send partial payments to SNAP recipients, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis said many things remain in the air.

"We have no idea what the Trump administration will do," he said. "There is a lot of uncertainty."

For now, food bank officials say they're depending on donations, especially monetary ones, to keep food pantries and warehouses full as the number of those in need increases.

There were long lines at food distribution sites last week, and leaders expect that to continue.