Here's where to get help with food in southwestern Pennsylvania

When benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, fail to replenish on Nov. 1 because of the federal government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of Western Pennsylvanians will struggle to afford food. More than 161,000 people in Allegheny County alone receive SNAP benefits, and more than 35% of those are kids.

Food banks say they've already seen a rise in demand over the last several months, and they're anticipating a tidal wave of need when federal assistance runs out. Local nonprofits, community pantries, churches, synagogues, farmers markets and mutual aid groups have been organizing to make sure neighbors don't go hungry. Here is a non-exhaustive list of where you can go to get fed in Western Pennsylvania. We will be updating this list (last updated 10/28/2025).

Most of these are not open every day or have limited opening hours. If there isn't a website available, we've tried to include those hours here; otherwise, check the website.

With credit to the Pittsburgh City Paper, Butler County Food Cupboards, Feeding America, findhelp.org, the United Way, and others for initially compiling much of this information.

Listed locations distribute groceries unless otherwise noted (e.g. distro, soup kitchen).

If you have a site that distributes at least twice a month and is not listed here, please email twegerski@cbs.com with dates, location and contact information.

Allegheny County

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/

1 North Linden Street

Duquesne, PA 15110

(412) 460-3663

Christ Lutheran Church - Millvale - Food Pantry

917 Evergreen Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209

Monday and Friday, 9:30am to 11:30am

Wednesday, 5:00pm to 7:00pm

(412) 821-4300

South Hills Interfaith Movement - Food Pantry

5301 Park Avenue, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00AM - 2:00PM

(412) 885-0284

https://shimcares.org/

North Hills Food Bank

845 Perry Highway / Route 19

Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Beside the cell tower in the rear parking lot of Hiland Presbyterian Church in Ross Township

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00AM - 1:45PM

North Hills Community Outreach

Multiple locations serving northern Allegheny County residents

See nhco.org

The Millvale Free Fridge and Pantry

Millvalle Community Library

213 Grant Ave.

Millvale, PA 15202

Both the free fridge and pantry are accessible to the public 24 hours a day.

Jubilee Soup Kitchen & Pantry

2005 Wyandotte St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Daily hot meals: 10:00AM - 11:00AM, 12:00PM - 1:00PM

Food pantry: Wednesdays, 9:30AM - 11:00AM

412-261-5417

Community Human Services

370 Lawn St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Wednesdays, 11:00AM - 4:00PM

Thursdays, 3:00PM - 6:00PM

chscorp.org

Pittsburgh Community Services, Inc. (PCSI) Food Pantry

249 North Craig St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Monday–Friday, 10:00AM - 4:00PM .

Thursdays 10:00AM - 8:00PM

pghcsi.org/food-pantry-nutrition-support

412-904-4700

East End Cooperative Ministry

6140 Station St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30AM - 11:30AM

eecm.org

412-361-5549

St. Mary Magalene Parish Food Pantry

7321 Frankstown Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

2nd & 4th Wednesday, 9:00AM - 11:00AM

Food Not Bombs Southside Unity Distro (hot food)

801 Bingham St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Mondays, 6:30PM - 7:30PM

CCRIP Unity Distro

801 Bingham St.

Pittsburgh PA 15203

Sundays, 12:30PM - 1:30PM

Allegheny County Jail Distro (hot food)

950 Second Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 5:00PM - 8:00PM

Fridays, 6;00PM - 7:30PM

Wilkinsburg Community Forge

1256 Franklin Ave

Wilkinsburg, PA 15221

Hot food: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays 6:00PM - 8:00PM

Mobile food pantry: Mondays 1:30PM - 3:40PM

412-501-2055

Wilkinsburg Community Ministry

702 Wood St.

Wilkinsburg, PA 15221

Wednesday & Friday, 9:00AM - 1:00PM

wcm15221.org

412-241-8072

Bloomfield Grocery Distro

4812 Liberty Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

November 8 & 22nd (every other Saturday)

11:00AM - 12:00PM

Oakland Distro (snacks & hot drinks)

Schenley Plaza

4100 Forbes Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15260

Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM - 12:00PM

Friendship Park Potluck (hot food & snacks)

4750 Friendship Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Thursdays, 6:00PM - 7:30PM

House of Manna

7240 Frankstown Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Saturdays, 12:00PM - 2:00PM

RICE North Side Distro (hot food)

Allegheny Commons East

Federal St. & E. North Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

1st, 2nd, & 3rd Saturdays

2:00PM - 4:00PM

CCIP 2AC

2 Allegheny Center

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Sundays, 1:30PM - 4:00PM

FNB Downtown Distro (hot food)

Smithfield & Oliver St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Sundays, 2:00PM - 4:00PM

The Market at Duquesne

1 N. Linden St.

Duquesne, PA 15110

Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: 9:00AM - 4:30PM

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:00AM - 4:30PM

Saturdays: 9:00AM - 12:00PM

St. Paul A.M.E. Church Food Pantry

1350 Locust St.

McKeesport, PA 15132

2nd & 4th Saturdays: 11:30AM - 1:00PM

Bloomfield Farmers Market Donation Program

5050 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

November 1, 8, 15, 22 (Saturdays)

9:00AM 1:00PM

Donors give money in the form of market tokens on a board. You can pick up donated tokens to spend at the market.

Lawrenceville Farmers Market Donation Program

Bay 41, 115 41st Street.

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

November 4, 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays)

3:00PM - 7:00PM

(412) 802-7220

Pick up donated tokens to spend at the market.

Washington County

Food Helpers of Washington County

https://foodhelpers.org/

909 National Pike W

Brownsville, PA 15417

Community Circle Food Pantry

70 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

9:00AM - 12:00PM

724-225-1540

City Mission (Samaritan Care Center)

84 West Wheeling Street

Washington, PA 15301

https://www.citymission.org

724-222-8530 ext. 266

Tuesday & Thursday

10:00AM - 3:00PM

St. John XXIII Interfaith Food Pantry

724-348-7145

3609 Washington Avenue

Finleyville, PA 15332

Notes: Open every 1st / 3rd Saturdays

9:00AM - 12:00PM

Butler County

The Lighthouse Food Pantry

https://www.thelighthousepa.org/food

Monday 1:00pm-4:00pm

Tuesday 3:00pm-6:00pm

Wednesday 1:00pm-4:00pm

Thursday 9:00am-12:00pm

116 Browns Hill Road

Valencia, PA 16059

Evans City Food Cupboard

Must call prior to distribution to register: 724-538-0542

St. Peters Lutheran Church

2 Van Buren Street

Evans City PA 16033

1st & 3rd Fridays: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Loaves and Fishes Food Cupboard

Summit United Presbyterian Church

181 Caldwell DriveButler, PA 16002

Last Saturday of Month: 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Moniteau Area Food Pantry

Every Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Concord Presbyterian Church

673 Hooker Road

West Sunbury, PA 16061

Food Cupboard Recipients should call Food Pantry number in advance and leave a message if they are planning to receive food for the month on Monday or Tuesday before: 724-894-2338

North Butler "Feed My Sheep" Food Pantry

Tuesday & Thursday: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m

324 North Main Street.

Slippery Rock, PA 16057

724-421-5274

Salvation Army

313 W. Cunningham St

Butler, PA 16003

Second and Third Tuesday & Thursday 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m.

724-287-5532

St. Vincent DePaul

Monday – Friday 8:30 –10:00 a.m.

Distribution Site: 157 North Elm St, Butler, PA 16001

724-431-2842

Beaver County

Families Matter Food Pantry

115 Wagner Road (Lowe's Parking Lot)

Monaca, PA 15061

Mondays: 1:00PM - 2:00PM (veterans only)

Tuesdays: 3:00PM - 4:00PM

Thursdays: 1:00PM - 2:00PM

https://www.familiesmatterfoodpantry.org/find-food/

724-770-1920

Salvation Army Food Pantry

721 13th St.

Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: 10:00AM - 2:00PM

724-846-2330

Bountiful Blessings at 1st Presbyterian

1199 3rd Ave.

New Brighton, PA 15066

2nd & 4th Thursdays, 5:00PM - 7:00PM

Blessing Basket Food Pantry at First Baptist Church

101 1st St.

Freedom, PA 15042

Saturdays: 11:00AM - 2:00PM

(724) 480-8248

YMCA Food Locker Program

2236 Third Ave.

New Brighton, PA 15066

Monday - Friday: 5:00AM - 8:30PM

Saturday: 6:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday: 12:00PM - 5:00PM

(724) 847 3923

Center for Hope

740 Park Road

Ambridge, PA 15003

Monday through Wednesday: 1:00PM - 3:00PM

Thursday: 3:00PM - 5:00PM

(724) 251-4899

Westmoreland County

Christian Layman Corps.

258 E Pittsburgh St

Greensburg, PA 15601

1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 10:00AM - 1:00PM

(724) 834-4464

Westmoreland Food Bank

Multiple avenues for assistance at once-monthly food pantries, senior food boxes, weekend backpacks, and more: https://westmorelandfoodbank.org/receive-assistance/