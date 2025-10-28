Here's where to get help with food in southwestern Pennsylvania
When benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, fail to replenish on Nov. 1 because of the federal government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of Western Pennsylvanians will struggle to afford food. More than 161,000 people in Allegheny County alone receive SNAP benefits, and more than 35% of those are kids.
Food banks say they've already seen a rise in demand over the last several months, and they're anticipating a tidal wave of need when federal assistance runs out. Local nonprofits, community pantries, churches, synagogues, farmers markets and mutual aid groups have been organizing to make sure neighbors don't go hungry. Here is a non-exhaustive list of where you can go to get fed in Western Pennsylvania. We will be updating this list (last updated 10/28/2025).
Most of these are not open every day or have limited opening hours. If there isn't a website available, we've tried to include those hours here; otherwise, check the website.
With credit to the Pittsburgh City Paper, Butler County Food Cupboards, Feeding America, findhelp.org, the United Way, and others for initially compiling much of this information.
Listed locations distribute groceries unless otherwise noted (e.g. distro, soup kitchen).
Allegheny County
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/
1 North Linden Street
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 460-3663
Christ Lutheran Church - Millvale - Food Pantry
917 Evergreen Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209
Monday and Friday, 9:30am to 11:30am
Wednesday, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
(412) 821-4300
South Hills Interfaith Movement - Food Pantry
5301 Park Avenue, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00AM - 2:00PM
(412) 885-0284
https://shimcares.org/
North Hills Food Bank
845 Perry Highway / Route 19
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Beside the cell tower in the rear parking lot of Hiland Presbyterian Church in Ross Township
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00AM - 1:45PM
North Hills Community Outreach
Multiple locations serving northern Allegheny County residents
See nhco.org
The Millvale Free Fridge and Pantry
Millvalle Community Library
213 Grant Ave.
Millvale, PA 15202
Both the free fridge and pantry are accessible to the public 24 hours a day.
Jubilee Soup Kitchen & Pantry
2005 Wyandotte St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Daily hot meals: 10:00AM - 11:00AM, 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Food pantry: Wednesdays, 9:30AM - 11:00AM
412-261-5417
Community Human Services
370 Lawn St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wednesdays, 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Thursdays, 3:00PM - 6:00PM
chscorp.org
Pittsburgh Community Services, Inc. (PCSI) Food Pantry
249 North Craig St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Monday–Friday, 10:00AM - 4:00PM .
Thursdays 10:00AM - 8:00PM
pghcsi.org/food-pantry-nutrition-support
412-904-4700
East End Cooperative Ministry
6140 Station St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30AM - 11:30AM
eecm.org
412-361-5549
St. Mary Magalene Parish Food Pantry
7321 Frankstown Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
2nd & 4th Wednesday, 9:00AM - 11:00AM
Food Not Bombs Southside Unity Distro (hot food)
801 Bingham St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Mondays, 6:30PM - 7:30PM
CCRIP Unity Distro
801 Bingham St.
Pittsburgh PA 15203
Sundays, 12:30PM - 1:30PM
Allegheny County Jail Distro (hot food)
950 Second Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 5:00PM - 8:00PM
Fridays, 6;00PM - 7:30PM
Wilkinsburg Community Forge
1256 Franklin Ave
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Hot food: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays 6:00PM - 8:00PM
Mobile food pantry: Mondays 1:30PM - 3:40PM
412-501-2055
Wilkinsburg Community Ministry
702 Wood St.
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Wednesday & Friday, 9:00AM - 1:00PM
wcm15221.org
412-241-8072
Bloomfield Grocery Distro
4812 Liberty Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
November 8 & 22nd (every other Saturday)
11:00AM - 12:00PM
Oakland Distro (snacks & hot drinks)
Schenley Plaza
4100 Forbes Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15260
Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM - 12:00PM
Friendship Park Potluck (hot food & snacks)
4750 Friendship Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Thursdays, 6:00PM - 7:30PM
House of Manna
7240 Frankstown Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Saturdays, 12:00PM - 2:00PM
RICE North Side Distro (hot food)
Allegheny Commons East
Federal St. & E. North Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
1st, 2nd, & 3rd Saturdays
2:00PM - 4:00PM
CCIP 2AC
2 Allegheny Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Sundays, 1:30PM - 4:00PM
FNB Downtown Distro (hot food)
Smithfield & Oliver St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Sundays, 2:00PM - 4:00PM
The Market at Duquesne
1 N. Linden St.
Duquesne, PA 15110
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: 9:00AM - 4:30PM
Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:00AM - 4:30PM
Saturdays: 9:00AM - 12:00PM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church Food Pantry
1350 Locust St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
2nd & 4th Saturdays: 11:30AM - 1:00PM
Bloomfield Farmers Market Donation Program
5050 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
November 1, 8, 15, 22 (Saturdays)
9:00AM 1:00PM
Donors give money in the form of market tokens on a board. You can pick up donated tokens to spend at the market.
Lawrenceville Farmers Market Donation Program
Bay 41, 115 41st Street.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
November 4, 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays)
3:00PM - 7:00PM
(412) 802-7220
Pick up donated tokens to spend at the market.
Washington County
Food Helpers of Washington County
https://foodhelpers.org/
909 National Pike W
Brownsville, PA 15417
Community Circle Food Pantry
70 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
9:00AM - 12:00PM
724-225-1540
City Mission (Samaritan Care Center)
84 West Wheeling Street
Washington, PA 15301
https://www.citymission.org
724-222-8530 ext. 266
Tuesday & Thursday
10:00AM - 3:00PM
St. John XXIII Interfaith Food Pantry
724-348-7145
3609 Washington Avenue
Finleyville, PA 15332
Notes: Open every 1st / 3rd Saturdays
9:00AM - 12:00PM
Butler County
The Lighthouse Food Pantry
https://www.thelighthousepa.org/food
Monday 1:00pm-4:00pm
Tuesday 3:00pm-6:00pm
Wednesday 1:00pm-4:00pm
Thursday 9:00am-12:00pm
116 Browns Hill Road
Valencia, PA 16059
Evans City Food Cupboard
Must call prior to distribution to register: 724-538-0542
St. Peters Lutheran Church
2 Van Buren Street
Evans City PA 16033
1st & 3rd Fridays: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Loaves and Fishes Food Cupboard
Summit United Presbyterian Church
181 Caldwell DriveButler, PA 16002
Last Saturday of Month: 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Moniteau Area Food Pantry
Every Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Concord Presbyterian Church
673 Hooker Road
West Sunbury, PA 16061
Food Cupboard Recipients should call Food Pantry number in advance and leave a message if they are planning to receive food for the month on Monday or Tuesday before: 724-894-2338
North Butler "Feed My Sheep" Food Pantry
Tuesday & Thursday: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m
324 North Main Street.
Slippery Rock, PA 16057
724-421-5274
Salvation Army
313 W. Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16003
Second and Third Tuesday & Thursday 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m.
724-287-5532
St. Vincent DePaul
Monday – Friday 8:30 –10:00 a.m.
Distribution Site: 157 North Elm St, Butler, PA 16001
724-431-2842
Beaver County
Families Matter Food Pantry
115 Wagner Road (Lowe's Parking Lot)
Monaca, PA 15061
Mondays: 1:00PM - 2:00PM (veterans only)
Tuesdays: 3:00PM - 4:00PM
Thursdays: 1:00PM - 2:00PM
https://www.familiesmatterfoodpantry.org/find-food/
724-770-1920
Salvation Army Food Pantry
721 13th St.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: 10:00AM - 2:00PM
724-846-2330
Bountiful Blessings at 1st Presbyterian
1199 3rd Ave.
New Brighton, PA 15066
2nd & 4th Thursdays, 5:00PM - 7:00PM
Blessing Basket Food Pantry at First Baptist Church
101 1st St.
Freedom, PA 15042
Saturdays: 11:00AM - 2:00PM
(724) 480-8248
YMCA Food Locker Program
2236 Third Ave.
New Brighton, PA 15066
Monday - Friday: 5:00AM - 8:30PM
Saturday: 6:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday: 12:00PM - 5:00PM
(724) 847 3923
Center for Hope
740 Park Road
Ambridge, PA 15003
Monday through Wednesday: 1:00PM - 3:00PM
Thursday: 3:00PM - 5:00PM
(724) 251-4899
Westmoreland County
Christian Layman Corps.
258 E Pittsburgh St
Greensburg, PA 15601
1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 10:00AM - 1:00PM
(724) 834-4464
Westmoreland Food Bank
Multiple avenues for assistance at once-monthly food pantries, senior food boxes, weekend backpacks, and more: https://westmorelandfoodbank.org/receive-assistance/