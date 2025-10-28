Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's where to get help with food in southwestern Pennsylvania

By Tory Wegerski

/ CBS Pittsburgh

When benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, fail to replenish on Nov. 1 because of the federal government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of Western Pennsylvanians will struggle to afford food. More than 161,000 people in Allegheny County alone receive SNAP benefits, and more than 35% of those are kids. 

Food banks say they've already seen a rise in demand over the last several months, and they're anticipating a tidal wave of need when federal assistance runs out. Local nonprofits, community pantries, churches, synagogues, farmers markets and mutual aid groups have been organizing to make sure neighbors don't go hungry. Here is a non-exhaustive list of where you can go to get fed in Western Pennsylvania. We will be updating this list (last updated 10/28/2025).

Most of these are not open every day or have limited opening hours. If there isn't a website available, we've tried to include those hours here; otherwise, check the website.

With credit to the Pittsburgh City Paper, Butler County Food Cupboards, Feeding America, findhelp.org, the United Way, and others for initially compiling much of this information.  

Listed locations distribute groceries unless otherwise noted (e.g. distro, soup kitchen).

If you have a site that distributes at least twice a month and is not listed here, please email twegerski@cbs.com with dates, location and contact information.

Allegheny County 

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/ 
1 North Linden Street
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 460-3663

Christ Lutheran Church - Millvale - Food Pantry
917 Evergreen Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209
Monday and Friday, 9:30am to 11:30am 
Wednesday, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
(412) 821-4300

South Hills Interfaith Movement - Food Pantry
5301 Park Avenue, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00AM - 2:00PM 
(412) 885-0284
https://shimcares.org/

North Hills Food Bank 
845 Perry Highway / Route 19 
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Beside the cell tower in the rear parking lot of Hiland Presbyterian Church in Ross Township
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00AM - 1:45PM 

North Hills Community Outreach
Multiple locations serving northern Allegheny County residents
See nhco.org 

The Millvale Free Fridge and Pantry
Millvalle Community Library
213 Grant Ave.
Millvale, PA 15202 
Both the free fridge and pantry are accessible to the public 24 hours a day. 

Jubilee Soup Kitchen & Pantry
2005 Wyandotte St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Daily hot meals: 10:00AM - 11:00AM, 12:00PM - 1:00PM 
Food pantry: Wednesdays, 9:30AM - 11:00AM 
412-261-5417

Community Human Services
370 Lawn St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wednesdays, 11:00AM - 4:00PM 
Thursdays, 3:00PM - 6:00PM 
chscorp.org  

Pittsburgh Community Services, Inc. (PCSI) Food Pantry
249 North Craig St. 
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Monday–Friday, 10:00AM - 4:00PM .
Thursdays 10:00AM - 8:00PM 
pghcsi.org/food-pantry-nutrition-support
412-904-4700

East End Cooperative Ministry
6140 Station St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30AM - 11:30AM
eecm.org
412-361-5549

St. Mary Magalene Parish Food Pantry
7321 Frankstown Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
2nd & 4th Wednesday, 9:00AM - 11:00AM 

Food Not Bombs Southside Unity Distro (hot food) 
801 Bingham St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Mondays, 6:30PM - 7:30PM 

CCRIP Unity Distro
801 Bingham St.
Pittsburgh PA 15203
Sundays, 12:30PM - 1:30PM 

Allegheny County Jail Distro (hot food)
950 Second Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 5:00PM - 8:00PM
Fridays, 6;00PM - 7:30PM

Wilkinsburg Community Forge
1256 Franklin Ave 
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Hot food: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays 6:00PM - 8:00PM
Mobile food pantry: Mondays 1:30PM - 3:40PM
412-501-2055

Wilkinsburg Community Ministry
702 Wood St. 
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Wednesday & Friday, 9:00AM - 1:00PM 
wcm15221.org
412-241-8072

Bloomfield Grocery Distro
4812 Liberty Ave. 
Pittsburgh, PA 15224 
November 8 & 22nd (every other Saturday) 
11:00AM - 12:00PM 

Oakland Distro  (snacks & hot drinks)
Schenley Plaza
4100 Forbes Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15260
Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM - 12:00PM

Friendship Park Potluck (hot food & snacks) 
4750 Friendship Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Thursdays, 6:00PM - 7:30PM 

House of Manna
7240 Frankstown Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15208 
Saturdays, 12:00PM - 2:00PM

RICE North Side Distro (hot food) 
Allegheny Commons East
Federal St. & E. North Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
1st, 2nd, & 3rd Saturdays
2:00PM - 4:00PM

CCIP 2AC
2 Allegheny Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212 
Sundays, 1:30PM - 4:00PM 

FNB Downtown Distro (hot food)
Smithfield & Oliver St. 
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Sundays, 2:00PM - 4:00PM 

The Market at Duquesne
1 N. Linden St.
Duquesne, PA 15110 
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: 9:00AM - 4:30PM 
Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:00AM - 4:30PM 
Saturdays: 9:00AM - 12:00PM 

St. Paul A.M.E. Church Food Pantry
1350 Locust St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
2nd & 4th Saturdays: 11:30AM - 1:00PM 

Bloomfield Farmers Market Donation Program
5050 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
November 1, 8, 15, 22 (Saturdays) 
9:00AM 1:00PM
Donors give money in the form of market tokens on a board. You can pick up donated tokens to spend at the market. 

Lawrenceville Farmers Market Donation Program
Bay 41, 115 41st Street.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
November 4, 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays)
3:00PM - 7:00PM
(412) 802-7220
Pick up donated tokens to spend at the market. 

Washington County 

Food Helpers of Washington County
https://foodhelpers.org/
909 National Pike W
Brownsville, PA 15417

Community Circle Food Pantry
70 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
9:00AM - 12:00PM
724-225-1540 

City Mission (Samaritan Care Center) 
84 West Wheeling Street
Washington, PA 15301
https://www.citymission.org
724-222-8530 ext. 266
Tuesday & Thursday
10:00AM - 3:00PM

St. John XXIII Interfaith Food Pantry
724-348-7145
3609 Washington Avenue
Finleyville, PA 15332
Notes: Open every 1st / 3rd Saturdays
9:00AM - 12:00PM

Butler County 

The Lighthouse Food Pantry
https://www.thelighthousepa.org/food
Monday 1:00pm-4:00pm
Tuesday  3:00pm-6:00pm 
Wednesday 1:00pm-4:00pm 
Thursday  9:00am-12:00pm 
116 Browns Hill Road 
Valencia, PA  16059

Evans City Food Cupboard 
Must call prior to distribution to register: 724-538-0542
St. Peters Lutheran Church 
2 Van Buren Street
Evans City PA 16033
1st & 3rd Fridays: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Loaves and Fishes Food Cupboard 
Summit United Presbyterian Church 
181 Caldwell DriveButler, PA 16002
Last Saturday of Month: 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Moniteau Area Food Pantry
Every Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Concord Presbyterian Church
673 Hooker Road
West Sunbury, PA 16061

Food Cupboard Recipients should call Food Pantry number in advance and leave a message if they are planning to receive food for the month on Monday or Tuesday before: 724-894-2338 

 North Butler "Feed My Sheep" Food Pantry 
Tuesday & Thursday: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m
324 North Main Street.
Slippery Rock, PA 16057
724-421-5274

Salvation Army
313 W. Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16003
Second and Third Tuesday & Thursday 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m.
724-287-5532

St. Vincent DePaul 
Monday – Friday 8:30 –10:00 a.m.
Distribution Site: 157 North Elm St, Butler, PA 16001
724-431-2842

Beaver County 

Families Matter Food Pantry
115 Wagner Road (Lowe's Parking Lot)
Monaca, PA 15061
Mondays: 1:00PM - 2:00PM (veterans only) 
Tuesdays: 3:00PM - 4:00PM
Thursdays: 1:00PM - 2:00PM 
https://www.familiesmatterfoodpantry.org/find-food/
724-770-1920

Salvation Army Food Pantry
721 13th St.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: 10:00AM - 2:00PM 
724-846-2330

Bountiful Blessings at 1st Presbyterian
1199 3rd Ave.
New Brighton, PA 15066
2nd & 4th Thursdays, 5:00PM - 7:00PM 

Blessing Basket Food Pantry at First Baptist Church
101 1st St.
Freedom, PA 15042
Saturdays: 11:00AM - 2:00PM
(724) 480-8248

YMCA Food Locker Program
2236 Third Ave. 
New Brighton, PA 15066
Monday - Friday: 5:00AM - 8:30PM
Saturday: 6:00AM - 6:00PM 
Sunday: 12:00PM - 5:00PM 
(724) 847 3923

Center for Hope 
740 Park Road
Ambridge, PA 15003
Monday through Wednesday: 1:00PM - 3:00PM 
Thursday: 3:00PM - 5:00PM 
(724) 251-4899

Westmoreland County 

Christian Layman Corps.
258 E Pittsburgh St
Greensburg, PA 15601
1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 10:00AM - 1:00PM
(724) 834-4464

Westmoreland Food Bank

Multiple avenues for assistance at once-monthly food pantries, senior food boxes, weekend backpacks, and more: https://westmorelandfoodbank.org/receive-assistance/ 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue