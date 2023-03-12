Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Veterans Leadership Program team up for distribution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Monday, the Veterans Leadership Program is teaming up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The two organizations will be hosting a free distribution event for veterans and their families.

Beginning at noon, individuals can go to the VLP office on Smallman Street to get groceries such as fresh produce, nonperishable food, meat, and milk.

Cars are asked to enter Mulberry Way via 29th Street to access the pick-up line.

No advanced registration is required and the event will last until all the food is given away.