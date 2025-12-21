Temperatures gradually fall throughout the day on Sunday with cloudy conditions in Pittsburgh

We started off with a midnight high of 44 degrees, and now temperatures will fall throughout the day. At 10:03 a.m., the Winter Solstice begins, marking the first day of the Astronomical Winter!

We will have some sunshine today, but daytime temperatures will be in the 30s and feeling in the 20s with gusts around 15-20mph until this evening.

Hourly Temperatures

9 a.m.: 32° Partly Cloudy

Noon: 33° Mostly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 33° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 29° Mostly Sunny

Monday will be a chilly one with morning lows feeling the teens, highs back in the upper 30s (near normal), and then we get back into the mid to upper 40s for Christmas Eve!

Monday night and early Tuesday morning, we do have the chance for a wintry mix and possibly a brief period of light freezing rain for areas east. It'll all depend on timing and temperatures.

If the ground is freezing or below, the rain showers that fall will freeze on contact, and if it's colder for some higher elevations, we could see a mix. Just be aware that some slick spots are possible. Tuesday, we warm up in the upper 40s with rain showers.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for Christmas Eve and mostly cloudy, and then the 50s for Christmas Day with a few rain showers in the morning, so unfortunately, it's not looking like a white Christmas but just a soggy one.

