Shapiro says "honest dialogue" needed about proactive steps to reduce future power outages

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says there needs to be an "honest dialogue" with the public about proactive steps that can be taken to reduce future power outages during storms, which could include putting power lines underground.

"That costs money, that affects rates, and I think that there is a balance that you need to have there," Shapiro said.

The governor was responding to a question from KDKA about whether the public's criticism of power companies during outages is warranted. We told the governor some members of the public believe power companies could do more to prevent outages, or they could be fixed faster.

"I think, right now, Duquesne (Light's) job is to get the power back on, and they are moving quickly, as quickly as they are able," Shapiro said. "They've assembled the crew. They have the teams they need. "

Duquesne Light has also been transparent, Shapiro added.

"As for long term investments, I think that is something that we need to be have an honest dialog about with the public, understanding that to invest in, say, putting lines underground, just one example, or fortifying the systems that we have so that when a storm rolls through, there's less of a chance the power goes out," Shapiro said.

The balance, the governor says, that has to be achieved comes down to making those investments, keeping rates low, and strengthening their system so when a storm comes in, people don't lose power.

Asked if the state has a role to play in making those upgrades, he said it does.

He said DLC has a role to play in that, too. Shapiro said that the power company is regularly in contact with them about planning for storms and keeping costs for ratepayers from increasing.

"Duquesne is a really good partner in that process," Shapiro said.

At one point after Tuesday's storms, more than 250,000 homes, or about 40% of Duquesne Light customers, didn't have power, John Hilderbrand II, the vice president of operations at Duquesne Light, said on Wednesday.

Duquesne Light estimates that full power restoration could take five to seven days, though most people will see it restored sooner.