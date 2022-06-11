Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill to amdend professional nursing law
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Becoming a nurse in Pennsylvania is now easier.
Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current professional nursing law.
The amendment will now allow people who graduated from a nursing or nutrition program in another country but didn't get a license to take Pennsylvania's certification exam.
They will qualify so long as the training from outside the country meets the state's educational requirements.
