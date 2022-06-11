Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill to amdend professional nursing law

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf signs amendment to nursing law
Gov. Wolf signs amendment to nursing law 00:23

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Becoming a nurse in Pennsylvania is now easier.

Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current professional nursing law.

The amendment will now allow people who graduated from a nursing or nutrition program in another country but didn't get a license to take Pennsylvania's certification exam.

They will qualify so long as the training from outside the country meets the state's educational requirements.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.