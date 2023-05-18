Watch CBS News
Gov. Shapiro hosts roundtable discussion on student mental health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Hempfield Area High School on Wednesday to highlight his proposed investment in mental health resources for schools and counties.

Shapiro joined district leaders for a roundtable discussion on the rising number of students reporting symptoms of depression.

Shapiro says those students are asking for help and it's the government's responsibility to provide it. 

His proposed budget calls for investing $500 million over the next five years to increase mental health support in schools. 

