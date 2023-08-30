Gov. Shapiro announces new partnership with Google to help boost Pennsylvania's workforce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Shapiro has announced a new partnership with Google to help boost the state's workforce.

The partnership is with Google, the State System of Higher Education and Millersville University near Lancaster.

Shapiro says it'll create more access to good-paying and high-demand jobs across the state, including jobs in data analytics and e-commerce.

The program will allow students to earn industry-recognized certificates in their undergraduate programs.