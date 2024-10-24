Beloved gorilla at Pittsburgh Zoo dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beloved lowland gorilla silverback at the Pittsburgh Zoo has died.

Djembe, known to the public as Ivan, suffered cardiac arrest during a medical procedure at the zoo on Wednesday, officials said. The zoo said its highly qualified veterinary team was working on Ivan, supported by several outside experts.

Ivan showed no pre-existing conditions, but the zoo says gorillas, who have hearts very similar to humans, are known for being highly susceptible to cardiac disease.

Ivan was born at the zoo on April 11, 2013 and was a favorite among staff and guests.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo)

"Ivan was hand-raised by extremely hard-working staff and volunteers who spent 24 hours a day with him for about five months before they were able to successfully reintroduce him to his troop," Kelsey Forbes, the zoo's curator of mammals, said in a news release. "He was known and loved for his deep happy rumbles and playful personality. He always put a smile on keepers' faces with his antics."

The zoo invited visitors to share their memories of Ivan on social media.

"My heart goes out to the zookeepers and to everyone who shared a moment or two with him at the zoo. He will be missed!" one Facebook commenter wrote.

Ivan's death is the latest at the zoo this year. In February, the zoo lost Mrithi the 31-year-old gorilla, Tsuni the 2-year-old elephant calf, and Seahawk the 18-year-old sea lion. The northern elephant seal Ellie Mae died in August.

The zoo closed for a day in February to give staff time to mourn. In a press conference later that month, zoo president and CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman said the staff is dedicated to the wellbeing of animals and it may seem like more have been dying lately because in the age of social media, the zoo has been sharing deaths with the public.

Last month, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.