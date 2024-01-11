Goodwill program helps young people get their CDL for free

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is doing what it can to help amid a shortage of truck and school bus drivers.

Through its Impact Program, young people can get their commercial driver's license for free, gaining valuable hands-on experience before they hit the road.

Through the eight-week course, the program provides a glimpse of what lies ahead for those who decide to get their CDL.

"The mission is to help young people who are 18 to 24 find a career path so they are able to make a sustainable wage," said Tiffanee Heywood, director of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania's YouthWorks.

In turn, it means more commercial drivers on the road to help with the ongoing shortage of school bus and truck drivers.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said while all routes are covered, the need remains.

"There's always going to be drivers that are retiring, drivers that are going on vacation, drivers that are changing from one company to another, or drivers changing from one school district to another," said Megan Patton, director of pupil transportation for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Enrollment is open for the Impact Program and it's simple to sign up. If you are interested in the program, email cassandra.confer@goodwillswpa.org or call 412-632-1742.

