Goat Fest 2023 held in South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A unique festival was held on the South Side Saturday, where dozens gathered together for the 2023 Goat Fest.

The event started in 2017 and celebrates a herd of Allegheny GoatScape goats. They're known to eat unwanted, invasive plants.

This year, more than 40 vendors were set up for the festival, offering live music, food, a petting zoo, and adventures for the whole family to enjoy.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of the park and make the park better for the community to use," Jamie Balser said.

Since 2018, more than 1,500 native trees and shrubs have been planted throughout the South Side.