Boy attacked by dog in Glassport, police say

The Glassport Police Department is investigating after a mom said her young son was brutally attacked by a dog.

"My baby could have lost his life," Dominique Graham said. "Seeing him in that pain and having to go through what he had to go through on Saturday, that was heartbreaking."

She said on Saturday, the day before her son's seventh birthday, he was playing in the backyard of his aunt's home in Glassport with his cousin and brothers when a dog next door escaped through a gate, ran to Graham's son and attacked him.

"He couldn't defend himself. He didn't know what to do," Graham said.

Graham's sister told KDKA she heard screaming and crying, and ran over, needing to forcefully try to get the dog to release. Eventually, the king corso-pitbull mix did, and she called 911 and his mom.

"It was sad just lying there watching him in so much pain," Graham said.

EMS crews transported him to Jefferson Hospital and then to UPMC Children's. He ended up needing 32 stitches on his leg and thigh.

Now, days later, he's still recovering, not able to continue conditioning for flag football, which he was excited to start, and frightened to be around any dog.

"That's not a life you want to live, to be afraid of things that actually bring you joy," Graham said.

Graham has filed a police report. The Glassport police chief told KDKA they cited the dog's owner for dangerous dog, dogs running loose, not having a rabies vaccine and not having a dog license. Under these charges, the dog is required to be euthanized.

"If you are going to own a vicious animal, or just a dog in general, you should have the proper gating, the proper security for the dog to not be able to get out and attack anyone," Graham said.

Graham just wants justice for her son and hopes dog owners take responsibility for their pets to prevent this from happening to someone else.

"No kids should have to worry about if it's OK to go outside and play. 'Oh, am I going to get attacked by a dog?'" Graham said.

Police told KDKA that more charges are pending.