2 girls kidnapped from Tennessee found safe in Pennsylvania, authorities say

Two people from Pennsylvania are facing charges after two girls from Tennessee were kidnapped, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release report that Henry Rodriguez, of Allentown, and Ana Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Tamaqua, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the kidnapping.

State police said troopers in Carlisle were notified around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday of a kidnapping involving two juvenile girls from Tennessee. The troopers spotted the Nissan Rogue tied to the kidnapping on Interstate 81 northbound in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County, authorities said.

Troopers, according to the release report, initiated a traffic stop and found both girls safe in the vehicle. Henry Rodriguez and Ana Rodriguez Gonzalez were taken into custody and taken to the Cumberland County Prison. Officials said the 36-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman are awaiting extradition to Tennessee. As of Monday evening, it was not known what charges they would face.

According to court records, both suspects were denied bail on Monday. The relationship, if any, between the girls and the suspects from Pennsylvania was not released. State police did not provide additional details in their release report.