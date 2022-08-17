Watch CBS News
Girl Scouts add new raspberry cookie to 2023 lineup

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

New Girl Scout cookie "Raspberry Rally" debuts in 2023
The Girl Scouts announced this week that the organization is adding a new cookie to its arsenal next year: a thin raspberry cookie called the "Raspberry Rally." 

The cookie is considered a "sister" cookie to the popular Thin Mints, the Girl Scouts said in a press release. The treat is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

It's the first cookie that will be exclusively offered online and through direct shipment once the Girl Scouts' cookie season begins in January. The Girl Scouts say it will enhance girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. 

Proceeds from the Girl Scouts cookie program, which typically runs through April, will benefit local councils and troops. When participating in the annual fundraiser, Girl Scouts are "part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," according to the organization's press release. 

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities," the press release said. 

The program is meant to embrace an understanding of the business world, money management and entrepreneurship.

Christopher Brito
christopher-brito.jpg

Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on sports and stories that involve issues of race and culture.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 1:04 PM

