Girl Scouts add new raspberry cookie to 2023 lineup

The Girl Scouts announced this week that the organization is adding a new cookie to its arsenal next year: a thin raspberry cookie called the "Raspberry Rally."

The cookie is considered a "sister" cookie to the popular Thin Mints, the Girl Scouts said in a press release. The treat is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

It's the first cookie that will be exclusively offered online and through direct shipment once the Girl Scouts' cookie season begins in January. The Girl Scouts say it will enhance girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Can you say Raspberrylicious?! Say hello to Raspberry Rally™ 👋, the newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie family. 🎉 https://t.co/B6cewTe9jZ #RaspberryRally pic.twitter.com/MUZK364ukw — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 16, 2022

Proceeds from the Girl Scouts cookie program, which typically runs through April, will benefit local councils and troops. When participating in the annual fundraiser, Girl Scouts are "part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," according to the organization's press release.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities," the press release said.

The program is meant to embrace an understanding of the business world, money management and entrepreneurship.