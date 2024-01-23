11-year-old girl asks for birthday donations to Pennsylvania animal shelter caring for 90 dogs from hoarding situation

BEDFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 11-year-old girl raised $1,000 for a Pennsylvania animal shelter after she asked for donations instead of presents for her birthday.

When Sara Whysong invited friends and family to her birthday party, she asked them to bring donations for the Bedford County Humane Society, which took in 90 dogs from an animal cruelty investigation earlier this month.

"I felt sad for the dogs because I have one of my own and I want the other dogs to feel the way that she does," Whysong told CBS affiliate WTAJ. "My parents were talking about the dogs and so I heard about it. I decided for my birthday I would just collect donations."

The Bedford County Humane Society said it was already full with 40-plus dogs when it learned it had to care for 90 more from what it calls a hoarding situation.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to a home on Business 220 in Bedford Township on Dec. 30 for a report of possible animal cruelty. Inside the house, police said they found 90 dogs, eight cats, a turtle and multiple dead animals. Police said the animals were found in cages stacked from floor to ceiling and appeared to be malnourished and covered in feces and urine.

The Bedford County Humane Society posted a plea for help to Facebook on New Year's Eve, asking for blankets, towels, money and volunteers. When employees showed up the next morning, the humane society said they were greeted by a line of volunteers at the door. The shelter said it would continue to need help in the coming weeks to care for the dogs.

Whysong told WTAJ she hopes people see her story and are inspired to make donations of their own to the humane society.

On Facebook, the shelter thanked Whysong for her generosity, writing, "Shout out to Sara Whysong for requesting donations for BCHS for your birthday! Our furbabies appreciate it!! THANK YOU!!"