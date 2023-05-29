Pirates drop under .500 after loss to Giants

Rookie Patrick Bailey had four RBIs on his 24th birthday, boosting the San Francisco Giants to a 14-4 rout of Pittsburgh on Monday that dropped the Pirates under .500 for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.

Pittsburgh (26-27) has lost 19 of 25 games after a 20-8 start. The Pirates' only other time under .500 was at 1-2.

Bailey, a catcher who debuted on May 19, was playing his ninth major league game. After hitting a go-ahead, two-run double against 43-year-old Rich Hill (4-5) in a five-run second inning, he added a two-run homer in an eight-run seventh for the Giants' fifth consecutive hit against Cody Bolton.

Following a 5-2 trip to Minnesota and Milwaukee, the Giants won for the 11th time in 14 games — and for the 14th time in 19 home games.

Austin Slater, in his first game back from a hamstring injury, hit a two-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the seventh. Slater had his third game with four RBIs and first since 2019.

Bailey and Casey Schmitt, who have partnered form a dynamic duo of rookies since their promotions from Triple-A, each had three of the Giants' 18 hits, as did Slater, Brandon Crawford and Mitch Haniger.

Jack Suwinski hit two solo homers into McCovey Cove off Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) and Brett Wisely, a position player who pitched the ninth. Suwinski has 11 homers this season.

DeSclafini gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He had been 0-3 in four starts since winning at Houston on May 2.

Hill faced a lineup that featured eight right-handed hitters, including three who hit safely to start the five-run second.

The game began with an unusual three-pitch inning against DeSclafani.

Tucupita Marcano led off with a double, and after Bryan Reynolds lined out to center, Andrew McCutchen hit a broken-bat fly to Slater in short left field that turned into a double play when Marcano took off from second and kept running.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Former Braves reliever Luke Jackson, whom the Giants signed as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, likely will be activated in the next few days, manager Gabe Kapler said. Jackson had a 1.98 ERA in 71 games Atlanta in 2021, his most recent year in the majors.