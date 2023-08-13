Giant Eagle announces new round of price lock items

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Shoppers can take advantage of a new wave of deals coming to Giant Eagle.

The company announced they are extending its price lock program due to the positive response from patrons.

The second installation will include more than 1,000 items, which is 200 more than the initial round.

The program will be extended through Nov. 11, 2023.