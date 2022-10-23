Watch CBS News
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. 

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. 

The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers.  

Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.

The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 12:08 PM

