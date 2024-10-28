Steelers WR George Pickens' near-touchdown has fans reviewing NFL rules

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A near-touchdown from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had fans reading the NFL rulebook on Monday night.

With 8 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Steelers' game against the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football," Pickens appeared to catch a 9-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to put Pittsburgh ahead. The play was called a touchdown on the field by the referees, but the play was reviewed and changed to an incomplete pass because Pickens did not get two feet down before going out of bounds.

The replay showed Pickens tapping his right foot on two occasions, but he never got his left foot down before falling out of bounds.

According to the NFL's rule book, a player must touch the ground inbounds "with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands." Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Jori Epstein pointed out on social media that the rule says "both feet", not "two feet."

The Steelers tried to challenge the play but were charged a timeout because all scoring plays are automatically reviewed. The Steelers then kicked a field goal to go up 9-6.

"What a turn of events!! And a lost time out to boot," KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani posted to X.

The play had many fans, including former NFL star J.J. Watt, asking questions.

"Does one foot twice not count as two feet?" Watt posted to X.

"Pickens got his right foot down TWICE! Does that count as two feet though??" ESPN's Michael Eaves posted to X.

The Steelers lead the Giants 16-9 after three quarters of play.