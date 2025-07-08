Canada geese causing problems on busy Route 8 in Shaler

To some, Canada geese are beautiful winged creatures, but to others, they're a nuisance, even dangerous at times. Canada geese can be found in every county in Pennsylvania, and this time of year, they can cause particular dangers, like in one trouble spot in Shaler.

Pictures show geese dangerously stopping traffic during rush hour at a multi-lane section of busy Route 8. Just off that area, KDKA-TV saw car after car stopped, trying to get around what appeared to be nearly 100 of them in the area. This scene repeated in many places, with geese stopping traffic as they cross the road.

Killing Canada geese is against federal law, so stopping and going around is the only option.

"Not only have I seen them, they crossed Route 8 here, stopped all four lanes. There were about 30 of them crossing. It looked like a little parade," one person said.

This is the time of year when the problems of their presence are exacerbated. In June and July, they molt, meaning they lose their feathers and can't fly, so they walk everywhere. This is also the time of year for goslings, which also can't fly, so families of them can be found causing road blocking problems in large numbers.

One reason they may be congregating around Route 8 in Shaler is because of the food. There are signs posted near businesses like Burger King, Dunkin' and Eat'n Park, telling people not to feed the geese bread because it makes them sick. Geese may see the area as a food source and grow in population.