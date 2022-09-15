Gateway accepts resignation of band director charged with giving student alcohol

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Gateway Area School District board has accepted the resignation of its band director.

James Hoeltje is charged with giving a student alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom.

The board previously suspended him without pay and approved a notice of dismissal for him.

The district is reviewing its policies as this allegedly happened on a trip with at least nine chaperones.