Gateway accepts resignation of band director charged with giving student alcohol
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Gateway Area School District board has accepted the resignation of its band director.
James Hoeltje is charged with giving a student alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom.
The board previously suspended him without pay and approved a notice of dismissal for him.
The district is reviewing its policies as this allegedly happened on a trip with at least nine chaperones.
